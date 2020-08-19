Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VAC. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

NYSE:VAC opened at $90.71 on Monday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $131.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.11 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.52). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $480.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $142,230.00. Also, CAO Laurie A. Sullivan sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.77, for a total transaction of $135,900.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $475,846.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

