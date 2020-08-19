Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Immunovant Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Immunovant in a report released on Thursday, August 13th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.24). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Immunovant’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.64) EPS.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05).

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMVT. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Immunovant to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Ci Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Immunovant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of IMVT opened at $27.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.12. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $29.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,794,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 1,917.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Immunovant in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,409,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 19.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

