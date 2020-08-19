Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Callon Petroleum Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 164.77%. The company had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.53 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPE. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 27th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum to $1.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.

Shares of CPE opened at $8.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $367.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $18,917,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,786,506 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,493 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 17.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 346,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 51,351 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

