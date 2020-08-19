Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Issued By Oppenheimer

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Home Depot in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.34. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Home Depot’s FY2021 earnings at $10.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.90 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.94.

NYSE:HD opened at $285.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.44. The company has a market cap of $310.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $290.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after buying an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Home Depot by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Home Depot by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Home Depot by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $780,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

