Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note issued on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

HTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust Of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $25.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.27.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.35). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $178.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 98.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

