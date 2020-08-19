Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for IAC/InterActiveCorp Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $381.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $283.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $296.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.59.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $128.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.06. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $136.02.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CAO Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 3,097 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $377,679.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,792.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Eisner purchased 40,555 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,982,181.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,859.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 73.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.