Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Performance Food Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now expects that the food distribution company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The food distribution company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.85). Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 0.45%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.78.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $33.24 on Monday. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $54.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,020 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after buying an additional 206,600 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at $826,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 36.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,217 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 18,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,474 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $40,082,000 after acquiring an additional 270,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,416,140 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $59,727,000 after purchasing an additional 204,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

