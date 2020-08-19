Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Increased by KeyCorp

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a report issued on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.32. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JACK. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $42.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.81.

JACK stock opened at $81.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.29. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $93.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.70.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.63 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $181,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,450.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,527. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

