Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) Lifted by Analyst

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research note issued on Friday, August 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.50 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

NYSE CRK opened at $6.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

