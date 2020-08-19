Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for BellRing Brands in a research report issued on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

BRBR has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

BRBR opened at $19.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $24.03.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.20 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 33,945 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 127.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,863,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 35,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,474,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,184,000 after buying an additional 1,486,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

