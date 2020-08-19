Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Issued By Wedbush

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Purple Innovation in a research report issued on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PRPL. Zacks Investment Research raised Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $20.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.94. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,618,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $16,993,252.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,789,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,288,406. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

