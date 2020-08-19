Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issued By Piper Sandler

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cisco Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now forecasts that the network equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Nomura upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

CSCO opened at $41.98 on Monday. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average of $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $177.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,755 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,718,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,331,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,803,000 after buying an additional 907,397 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after buying an additional 24,469,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,675,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,174,122,000 after buying an additional 782,430 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

