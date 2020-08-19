Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PRPL has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their target price on Purple Innovation from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on Purple Innovation from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.95. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $27.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

In related news, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,618,405 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $16,993,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,789,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,288,406. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 300,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 679.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 82,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 78,986 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 51,105 shares during the period. 38.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

