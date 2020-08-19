ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) PT Set at C$0.90 by Pi Financial

ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) received a C$0.90 price objective from equities research analysts at Pi Financial in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.42% from the stock’s current price.
ProntoForms stock opened at C$0.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $96.06 million and a PE ratio of -47.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.70. ProntoForms has a fifty-two week low of C$0.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.98.
About ProntoForms
