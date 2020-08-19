ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) PT Set at C$0.90 by Pi Financial

ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) received a C$0.90 price objective from equities research analysts at Pi Financial in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.42% from the stock’s current price.

ProntoForms stock opened at C$0.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $96.06 million and a PE ratio of -47.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.70. ProntoForms has a fifty-two week low of C$0.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.98.

Get ProntoForms alerts:

About ProntoForms

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile platform enables remote workers to access data collection forms on a mobile device, access company data in the field, and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes with an OS-native mobile data collection app.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for ProntoForms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProntoForms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.