Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 224,622 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.79% of Natera worth $30,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Natera by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Natera by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $65.28 on Wednesday. Natera Inc has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $65.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.93.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). Natera had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 44.89%. Research analysts forecast that Natera Inc will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 61,565 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,386,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy D. Baynes sold 1,300 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $69,511.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,424 shares of company stock valued at $15,097,919 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cfra cut their price objective on Natera from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.11.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

