Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $26.62 Million Stake in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,738 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $26,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth $212,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth $215,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth $225,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 793.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $2,707,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 16,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.62, for a total transaction of $4,174,350.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,041 shares in the company, valued at $56,825,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.43.

Shares of LAD opened at $273.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.09 and its 200-day moving average is $134.09. Lithia Motors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $278.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Analysts predict that Lithia Motors Inc will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.