Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $26.37 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 112,066 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $26,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 466.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 47.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $3,842,008.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WST stock opened at $275.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.10. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.53 and a 12 month high of $279.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $527.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Several research firms have commented on WST. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

