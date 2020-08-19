Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Polaris Industries worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 197,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,529,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 265,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,770,000 after buying an additional 44,143 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock opened at $103.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.18 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.08. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $110.30.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Polaris Industries had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.24%.

PII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.69.

In other Polaris Industries news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Menneto sold 27,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,977,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,016 shares of company stock valued at $18,559,614 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

