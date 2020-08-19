Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) – Analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Points International in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Points International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Shares of PTS opened at C$14.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.07. Points International has a 12 month low of C$9.30 and a 12 month high of C$25.20. The firm has a market cap of $164.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.94.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

