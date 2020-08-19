Pivotal Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PVTTF) vs. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:OSMT) Head-To-Head Survey

Pivotal Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PVTTF) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Pivotal Therapeutics alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pivotal Therapeutics and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pivotal Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Osmotica Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 49.68%. Given Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Osmotica Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Pivotal Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Pivotal Therapeutics has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.45, suggesting that its share price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pivotal Therapeutics and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Osmotica Pharmaceuticals $240.03 million 1.33 -$270.90 million $0.25 24.72

Pivotal Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Pivotal Therapeutics and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Osmotica Pharmaceuticals -73.47% -15.61% -4.38%

Summary

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals beats Pivotal Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pivotal Therapeutics

Pivotal Therapeutics Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and overall health. Its lead product, VASCAZEN, is a prescription only medical food formulated for clinical dietary management of cardiovascular disease in patients with documented coronary heart disease and who are deficient in blood Omega-3 fatty acids, eicosapentaenoic acid, and docosahexanenoic acid levels. The company also offers OMAZEN for the maintenance of good health through elevating Omega-3 fatty acid levels. In addition, the company develops Benefishial product line for overall health, cardiovascular health, prenatal health, toddler's health, child's health, and pet's health. Further, it is developing PVT-100 indicated for the stabilization of vulnerable plaque in patients undergoing carotid endarterectomy. Pivotal Therapeutics Inc. sells VASCAZEN in the United States and OMAZEN in Canada. The company is headquartered in Woodbridge, Canada.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms. It also provides women's health products, including Divigel for menopause, as well as OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods; and RVL-1201 for treating Blepharoptos. In addition, the company's non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets to treat major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for treating; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate to treat hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for treating nutritional requirements during pregnancy, as well as Osmodex ANDAs and other ANDAs for various treatments. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.