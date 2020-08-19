Pivotal Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Pivotal Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $111.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $96.00. Pivotal Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.19% from the company’s current price.

GLIBA has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on GCI Liberty from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

Shares of GCI Liberty stock opened at $80.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.68. GCI Liberty has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $84.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $3.32. GCI Liberty had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 84.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GCI Liberty will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

