Piper Sandler Weighs in on Brinker International, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brinker International in a report issued on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.74). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

EAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Brinker International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brinker International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $37.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.46. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $47.57.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 24.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Brinker International by 328.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Brinker International by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Brinker International by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Wade Allen sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $84,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,019.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly C. Baltes sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $199,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,173 shares of company stock valued at $852,049. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

