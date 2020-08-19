Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $12.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $22.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.08.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 9.99%.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.02 per share, for a total transaction of $28,739.82. Insiders have bought a total of 5,719 shares of company stock valued at $70,495 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGBI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.