Piper Sandler Comments on Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a report released on Sunday, August 16th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SWN. TheStreet cut Southwestern Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.94.

NYSE:SWN opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,233,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,035,000 after buying an additional 12,904,286 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 26,519,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after buying an additional 9,756,747 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 27,801,608 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,985,000 after buying an additional 7,908,826 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,782,263 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,101,000 after buying an additional 5,728,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,577,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 1,296,900 shares in the last quarter.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.