Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Exxon Mobil in a report issued on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Standpoint Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

NYSE XOM opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $75.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $179.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

