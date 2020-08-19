Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

EOG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on EOG Resources from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

EOG opened at $46.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.34. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.98, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

