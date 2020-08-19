Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 175.7% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,412,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,848,000 after buying an additional 1,537,563 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,941,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,968,000 after acquiring an additional 316,589 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.4% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,063,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,915,000 after buying an additional 254,100 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 354,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,830,000 after buying an additional 248,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,750,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,708,000 after acquiring an additional 233,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.11.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $75.75 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $929.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.62%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

