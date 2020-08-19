Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE) Trading 0.2% Higher

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.86 and last traded at $22.76, 205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RHS Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 24.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 482,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 93,754 shares in the last quarter.

