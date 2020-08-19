Physicians Realty Trust Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DOC. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.15.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.85. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $106,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Theiler sold 27,200 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $492,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $674,340. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,110,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,716,000 after buying an additional 423,465 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 26.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,008,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,829,000 after buying an additional 1,883,935 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 530.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,566,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,538,000 after buying an additional 5,525,232 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,450,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,917,000 after acquiring an additional 806,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

