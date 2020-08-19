PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Trading 1.1% Higher

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL)’s share price traded up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 12 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 11.63 ($0.15), 532,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PetroTal in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.69 million and a PE ratio of -7.27.

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

