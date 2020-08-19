PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) versus Hess Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:HESM) Critical Analysis

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) and Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PDC Energy and Hess Midstream Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy 0 1 16 0 2.94 Hess Midstream Partners 0 1 5 0 2.83

PDC Energy presently has a consensus price target of $28.73, indicating a potential upside of 81.40%. Hess Midstream Partners has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.89%. Given PDC Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PDC Energy is more favorable than Hess Midstream Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.7% of Hess Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of PDC Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

PDC Energy has a beta of 2.9, meaning that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hess Midstream Partners has a beta of 2.65, meaning that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PDC Energy and Hess Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy -47.97% -2.57% -1.28% Hess Midstream Partners 4.66% 1.65% 1.56%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PDC Energy and Hess Midstream Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy $1.16 billion 1.36 -$56.67 million $0.83 19.08 Hess Midstream Partners $848.30 million 0.39 $70.10 million $1.20 15.29

Hess Midstream Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PDC Energy. Hess Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDC Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota. Its gathering systems consists of approximately 1,200 miles of high and low pressure natural gas and natural gas liquids gathering pipelines with capacity of up to 370 million cubic feet per day approximately, including an aggregate compression capacity of 190 million cubic feet per day; and crude oil gathering system comprises approximately 400 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines with capacity of up to 160 thousand barrels per day. The Processing and Storage segment operates Tioga Gas Plant, a natural gas processing and fractionation plant located in Tioga, North Dakota; and Mentor storage terminal, a propane storage cavern and rail, and truck loading and unloading facility located in Mentor, Minnesota. The Terminaling and Export segment owns Ramberg terminal facility; Tioga rail terminal; and crude oil rail cars, as well as Johnson's Corner Header System, a crude oil pipeline header system. Hess Midstream Partners LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

