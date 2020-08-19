Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) PT Raised to $32.00

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $28.50 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Park Lawn from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price target on Park Lawn from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Park Lawn from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

PRRWF opened at $22.39 on Monday. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

