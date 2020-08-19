ParallelCoin (DUO) Trading Up 26.7% This Week

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 19th. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $103,678.77 and approximately $185.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00002776 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00533254 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010685 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000482 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002703 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

