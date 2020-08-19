Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

JNJ stock opened at $150.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $392.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

