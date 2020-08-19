Pacific Global Focused High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FJNK) Shares Down 0.2%

Pacific Global Focused High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FJNK)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $24.38, approximately 9 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 66,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Global Focused High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Global Focused High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.