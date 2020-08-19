OWNDATA Price Tops $0.0000 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, OWNDATA has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $437,545.36 and $5,055.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00007876 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00092407 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00287160 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00038726 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008472 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00009810 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWN is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

