Ovoca Bio (LON:OVB) Trading Down 2.9%

Ovoca Bio PLC (LON:OVB) shares fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.01 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.22), 912,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.22).

The firm has a market cap of $13.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 24.00 and a current ratio of 25.88.

About Ovoca Bio (LON:OVB)

Ovoca Bio plc focuses on development and commercialization of novel product candidates for the treatment of female sexual dysfunctions. It is developing Libicore, a medication for treatment of female sexual dysfunction. The company was formerly known as Ovoca Gold plc and changed its name to Ovoca Bio plc in July 2018.

