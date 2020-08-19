OTCMKTS:SILEF (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Stock Price Up 4.6%

OTCMKTS:SILEF (OTCMKTS:SILEF)’s stock price rose 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.40, approximately 608,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 311,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30.

About OTCMKTS:SILEF (OTCMKTS:SILEF)

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. It holds a 100% interest in the Gibellini vanadium project, which is located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also owns a 100% interest in the Titan vanadium-titanium-iron property located in Ontario, Canada; a 100% interest in the Ulaan Ovoo coal property located in Selenge province, Mongolia; and a 100% interest in the Chandgana Tal coal property and Khavtgai Uul coal property located in Khentii province, Mongolia.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for OTCMKTS:SILEF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTCMKTS:SILEF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.