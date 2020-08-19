Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) PT Raised to C$5.25 at Scotiabank

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on Orla Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Orla Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.08 and a 52-week high of C$1.43. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

