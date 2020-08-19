Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC)

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in a research note issued on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the investment management company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.06. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $17.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.23%. EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $983,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $979,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.53% of the company’s stock.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

