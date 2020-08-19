Oppenheimer Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.97 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 44.37%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CPRX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

CPRX opened at $3.64 on Monday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.