One Group Hospitality Inc to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:STKS)

One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of One Group Hospitality in a research note issued on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for One Group Hospitality’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. One Group Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 9.74%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STKS. Zacks Investment Research raised One Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded One Group Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of One Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.81.

STKS stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08. One Group Hospitality has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $60.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in One Group Hospitality stock. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 487,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. owned about 1.68% of One Group Hospitality at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder David Kanen sold 36,313 shares of One Group Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $62,095.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

About One Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

