OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Trading Down 2.9%

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX)’s stock price was down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.70, approximately 7,786 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 578,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million.

About OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

