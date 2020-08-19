Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stake Lowered by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Okta in the second quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 62.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 90.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.11.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total transaction of $251,700.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at $260,981.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $10,006,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,932 shares in the company, valued at $13,395,101.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 508,696 shares of company stock worth $101,633,879. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OKTA opened at $205.68 on Wednesday. Okta Inc has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $226.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The business had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

