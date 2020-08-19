NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Now Covered by Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuStar Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on NuStar Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on NuStar Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded NuStar Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NuStar Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.47.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.22). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,485,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,599,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.