NULS (NULS) Price Reaches $0.51

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 19th. One NULS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00004260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NULS has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. NULS has a market capitalization of $41.82 million and $23.87 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008454 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00138596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $212.64 or 0.01793024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00190892 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00135736 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 94,844,496 coins and its circulating supply is 82,767,597 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official website is nuls.io

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

