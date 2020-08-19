Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Raised to C$39.00 at National Bank Financial

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$37.50 to C$39.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.53% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Northland Power from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.33.

NPI stock opened at C$36.61 on Monday. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$20.52 and a twelve month high of C$37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion and a PE ratio of 18.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$35.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.48.

In other Northland Power news, Director John Wycliffe Brace sold 226,000 shares of Northland Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.01, for a total value of C$7,461,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,462,135.38.

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

