Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Raised to C$38.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Northland Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.33.

Northland Power stock opened at C$36.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.27. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$20.52 and a 52 week high of C$37.73.

In other Northland Power news, Director John Wycliffe Brace sold 226,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.01, for a total value of C$7,461,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,026 shares in the company, valued at C$7,462,135.38.

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

