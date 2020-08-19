Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives $88.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.18.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

NTRS stock opened at $82.22 on Friday. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $424,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $424,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,481,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,545,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,094 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 376.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,589,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,925,000 after buying an additional 1,255,681 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,603,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,940,000 after buying an additional 1,242,291 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 387.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,008,000 after buying an additional 681,158 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,757,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,658,000 after buying an additional 653,203 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

