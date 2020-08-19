Norbord Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (TSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Norbord in a report released on Monday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the company will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.45. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Norbord’s FY2021 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

Get Norbord alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Norbord from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Norbord from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Norbord from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of TSE OSB opened at C$44.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -159.26. Norbord has a 1-year low of C$13.01 and a 1-year high of C$46.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.00.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.